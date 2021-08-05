Letter: Cyclists, pedestrians at risk

There have been two bicyclists killed by vehicles in the City of Kingston in the past two years. Yet the mayor and the City Council insist on going forward with the ridiculously dangerous bike lane on Broadway from People’s Place to the YMCA. This lane will definitely hurt Broadway businesses, who need safe curbside parking for their customers. But more importantly, it will put the lives of bicyclists and pedestrians at risk.

I call on Mayor Noble and the Common Council to cancel this dangerous Broadway bike lane, which will take away the ability of shoppers to park in front of these businesses and put Kingstonians at risk for lawsuits and for our lives.

Ralph Mitchell

Kingston

