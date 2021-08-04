Bard Music Festival spotlighting Nadia Boulanger opens August 6

Opening on Friday, August 6, the 31st Bard Music Festival explores “Nadia Boulanger and Her World.” Over two weekends, 12 themed concert programs examine and contextualize the life and career of Nadia Boulanger. Enriched by a wealth of compositions by Boulanger, her predecessors, her contemporaries and her unparalleled roster of students, Weekend One explores “Music in Paris in the First Half of the 20th Century” (August 6 to 8), and Weekend two addresses “The 20th-Century Legacy of Nadia Boulanger” (August 12 to 15).

In light of recent New York State guidance, these performances will not only be available for livestreaming, but will now all take place before full-capacity audiences in the Frank Gehry-designed Fisher Center for the Performing Arts and other venues on Bard College’s Hudson River campus. The concerts will be supplemented by panel discussions and pre-concert talks, all prerecorded and available online prior to the event.

Tickets are now on sale. The Box Office can be reached by telephone at (845) 758-7900 or by e-mail at boxoffice@bard.edu. Tickets are also available 24/7 on Bard’s website at https://fishercenter.bard.edu.