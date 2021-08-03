Kingston woman sentenced to four years in prison in connection with fentanyl dealing

A Kingston woman was sentenced to four years in prison and two years of parole supervision by Ulster County Judge Bryan Rounds after a 2019 probation check revealed substantial quantities of fentanyl and distribution supplies in her motel room in Highland.

The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office said Kyla Knowlton-Romanelli, 32, was handed down the sentence on Monday, August 2 after previously pleading guilty on May 25 to criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, for intending to sell fentanyl.

Authorities said Knowlton-Romanelli was on probation at the time when she was arrested on October 11 2019 after a home check turned up substantial quantities of fentanyl, a scale, packaging materials and branding stamps for distribution of fentanyl at the room she was staying in at the Highland Motel.

Authorities said one of the stamps featured an Avengers logo so those addicted to fentanyl would know where to find the branded supply. The DA’s office said such branding makes it easier for users to identify and remain loyal to a particular dealer.

District Attorney David Clegg said his office is “committed to significantly reducing the accessibility of fentanyl and similar dangerous drugs in this county.” Clegg added that “those who sell these drugs will be held to account for any death or serious physical injury caused by use of illegal drugs sold by them.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Paul Derohannesian. Knowlton-Romanelli was represented by attorney Russell Schindler of the Ulster County Public Defender’s Office.