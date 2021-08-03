Daily entertainment at the Ulster County Fair

Circus Shane
Shane Hansen has been performing since he was 3 yrs. old with circuses, fairs, halftime shows, TV, cruise ships, movies, and more…
Robinson’s Racing Pigs
Back Again for 2021! The original Robinson’s Racing Pigs! Watch Robinson’s pigs race and swim around the track. Fun for all ages!! Four Shows Daily. Throw down an Oreo cookie and a pig will follow you anywhere. The pigs race four times a day, with a typical race taking less than a minute. Too much fun! And all the pigs were adorable. Robinson’s Racing Pigs and Paddling Porkers, a carnival-type show featuring a miniature race track for pigs, complete with checkered flags and starting gates. This Classic American Fair Entertainment has been a crowd-pleaser at the Ulster Fair for over a decade. The Robinson Racing Pigs have appeared on all major TV networks as well as the tonight show with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno and have become the #1 fair attraction in North America.
Goodnow Family Farm Petting Zoo
Josh Landry – Chain Saw Carver
Watch a 3-foot log turn into an intricate piece of art! Every performance is an original and captivating high-energy performance. Pick out your favorite piece and place a bid!
All art will be auctioned off on Sunday afternoon.
During a forty-five-minute show, from behind protective netting, onlookers will observe an original and captivating high-energy performance.
With a chain saw roaring and chips flying, our carvers’ precision and skill quickly transform a three-foot-tall log into a true work of art.
Advertisement
Fireworks
Fireworks at the Ulster County FairWednesday Evening at Dusk. Fireworks at dusk at the Ulster County Fairgrounds. Nothing energizes a crowd like fireworks! Fireworks show are people’s favorite! For more than 100 years, we have committed ourselves to pyrotechnic excellence. At American Fireworks Company sets the standards in the fireworks industry, producing a spectacular display of fireworks to highlight of the night. Family owned and operated since 1902, American Fireworks seventh family generation maintains the same principles and integrity the business was first built on.
Carrie McQueen – Stilt Walker
Come and see Carrie walking around the Grounds is all of her fabulous Costumes!
Horse Shows Ulster County Fair
Wednesday
12:00 Noon – Mini Draft Horse Pull
4;30 PM – Light Weight Draft Horse Pull
7:00 PM – Heavy Weight Draft Horse Pull
Thursday
8:00 AM – Open Pony Show and Driving
8:00 AM – Open Western Show
Friday
9:00 AM – Open Draft Horse Show
Saturday
12:00 Noon – Gymkhana
Sunday
9:00 am – Open English Horse Show
All horse shows are “open” shows except for 4-H and there is no pre-registration for any show except 4-H. If you have any questions regarding horse shows please call the Fair Office at 845-255-1380 or 845-255-1707.
Baby Contest
Sunday at 11 AM. This is your chance to enter your baby in the Ulster County Fair’s Annual Baby Contest on Sunday at 11 AM in the entertainment area. Babies up to 18 months will be judged in the following categories:
Miss Congeniality 1st place- $50 Prize
Mr. Congeniality 1st place – $50 Prize
All participants will receive a ribbon
August 3-8, 2021
2021 Headliner Acts
What a line up! How about Sass and Brass with Daryl McGill, Neal McCoy, Emily Ann Roberts, the Swon Brothers, Roots & Boots Tour, and Exile! Remember all Concerts are free with paid Fair Admission! Click for times and dates.
Ticket Office: The Ulster County Fair Ticket Office will open August 3rd for purchase at the gate. All entertainment is included with your admission to the Fair.
2021 Schedule
Car Load Night: Tuesday, Aug 3rd, $50 per car. Opens at 4:00 PM and closes at 10:00 PM. Tuesday only. MAXIMUM of 8 People Per Car!
Senior Day – Thursday, Aug 5th, Seniors Free – 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
General Admission – Wednesday and Thursday – 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM
Friday and Saturday – 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM
Sunday – 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Pay One Price: $17.00 – 10:00 AM til closing – Rides Open at 11:00 AM
INCLUDES ALL MID-WAY RIDES, SHOWS & ENTERTAINMENT
CHILDREN 36″ and taller will require a Wrist Band
FREE PARKING
Ulster County Fair
Ulster County Fairgrounds
Ulster County Agricultural Society, Inc.
249 Libertyville Road • P.O. Box 71 • New Paltz, NY 12561
Phone: 845-255-1380 • 845-255-1707 • Fax: 845-255-1482
Email: info@ulstercountyfair.com