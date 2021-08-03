Daily entertainment at the Ulster County Fair

Circus Shane

Shane Hansen has been performing since he was 3 yrs. old with circuses, fairs, halftime shows, TV, cruise ships, movies, and more…

Robinson’s Racing Pigs

Back Again for 2021! The original Robinson’s Racing Pigs! Watch Robinson’s pigs race and swim around the track. Fun for all ages!! Four Shows Daily. Throw down an Oreo cookie and a pig will follow you anywhere. The pigs race four times a day, with a typical race taking less than a minute. Too much fun! And all the pigs were adorable. Robinson’s Racing Pigs and Paddling Porkers, a carnival-type show featuring a miniature race track for pigs, complete with checkered flags and starting gates. This Classic American Fair Entertainment has been a crowd-pleaser at the Ulster Fair for over a decade. The Robinson Racing Pigs have appeared on all major TV networks as well as the tonight show with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno and have become the #1 fair attraction in North America.

Goodnow Family Farm Petting Zoo

Josh Landry – Chain Saw Carver

Watch a 3-foot log turn into an intricate piece of art! Every performance is an original and captivating high-energy performance. Pick out your favorite piece and place a bid!

All art will be auctioned off on Sunday afternoon.

During a forty-five-minute show, from behind protective netting, onlookers will observe an original and captivating high-energy performance.

With a chain saw roaring and chips flying, our carvers’ precision and skill quickly transform a three-foot-tall log into a true work of art.

Fireworks

Fireworks at the Ulster County FairWednesday Evening at Dusk. Fireworks at dusk at the Ulster County Fairgrounds. Nothing energizes a crowd like fireworks! Fireworks show are people’s favorite! For more than 100 years, we have committed ourselves to pyrotechnic excellence. At American Fireworks Company sets the standards in the fireworks industry, producing a spectacular display of fireworks to highlight of the night. Family owned and operated since 1902, American Fireworks seventh family generation maintains the same principles and integrity the business was first built on.

Carrie McQueen – Stilt Walker

Come and see Carrie walking around the Grounds is all of her fabulous Costumes!

Horse Shows Ulster County Fair

Wednesday

12:00 Noon – Mini Draft Horse Pull

4;30 PM – Light Weight Draft Horse Pull

7:00 PM – Heavy Weight Draft Horse Pull

Thursday

8:00 AM – Open Pony Show and Driving

8:00 AM – Open Western Show

Friday

9:00 AM – Open Draft Horse Show

Saturday

12:00 Noon – Gymkhana

Sunday

9:00 am – Open English Horse Show

All horse shows are “open” shows except for 4-H and there is no pre-registration for any show except 4-H. If you have any questions regarding horse shows please call the Fair Office at 845-255-1380 or 845-255-1707.

Baby Contest

Sunday at 11 AM. This is your chance to enter your baby in the Ulster County Fair’s Annual Baby Contest on Sunday at 11 AM in the entertainment area. Babies up to 18 months will be judged in the following categories:

Miss Congeniality 1st place- $50 Prize

Mr. Congeniality 1st place – $50 Prize

All participants will receive a ribbon

August 3-8, 2021

2021 Headliner Acts

What a line up! How about Sass and Brass with Daryl McGill, Neal McCoy, Emily Ann Roberts, the Swon Brothers, Roots & Boots Tour, and Exile! Remember all Concerts are free with paid Fair Admission! Click for times and dates.

Ticket Office: The Ulster County Fair Ticket Office will open August 3rd for purchase at the gate. All entertainment is included with your admission to the Fair.

2021 Schedule

Car Load Night: Tuesday, Aug 3rd, $50 per car. Opens at 4:00 PM and closes at 10:00 PM. Tuesday only. MAXIMUM of 8 People Per Car!

Senior Day – Thursday, Aug 5th, Seniors Free – 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

General Admission – Wednesday and Thursday – 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Friday and Saturday – 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Sunday – 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Pay One Price: $17.00 – 10:00 AM til closing – Rides Open at 11:00 AM

INCLUDES ALL MID-WAY RIDES, SHOWS & ENTERTAINMENT

CHILDREN 36″ and taller will require a Wrist Band

FREE PARKING

