Ulster County SPCA at capacity

The Ulster County SPCA in Kingston has announced that the shelter is currently over capacity with animals in every department — cats, dogs and small animals. Adoptions or foster care are needed to alleviate the overcrowding.

“We desperately need animals to be adopted or moved into foster homes,” the agency’s executive director Gina Carbonari said. “We continue to receive calls daily from our community asking for help, but we are at a point of having to say we cannot help, which potentially can leave an animal at risk. Many of you know me well and also know that I am not one to raise the alarm unless it is absolutely necessary. We are at that point.”

Carbonari said the shelter cannot save lives without help from the community. “And we are not alone,” she said. “Shelters everywhere are bursting at the seams. Please help us help more animals — locally and beyond.”

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering can visit www.ucspca.org, email volunteer@ucspca.org. or call 331-5377, extension 215.