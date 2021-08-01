Saugerties man is charged with assault after striking victim with car

On Saturday, July 31 at 10:53 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to the area of Clermont Street in the Village of Saugerties for a report of a dispute. James Marrott, 30, of Saugerties, allegedly used his vehicle to strike the victim, causing the victim to sustain serious injury. Marrott then fled the scene. Police officers located Marrott a short time later, taking him into custody. At the time of his arrest, Marrott was found in possession of brass knuckles.

Marrott was arraigned in the Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on bail. He was charged with assault in the 2nd Degree, a felony and Criminal Possession of a weapon in the 4th Degree.