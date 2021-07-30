Pop-up vaccination site at the Ulster County Fair

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced yesterday that those attending the Ulster County Fair will be able to get vaccinated on-site. Through a partnership with New York State, the Ulster County Department of Health is making vaccines available to all fair attendees, over the age of 12.

“With the national rise in cases due to the Delta variant, Ulster County is redoubling our efforts to make vaccines accessible,” Ryan said. “Vaccines are safe, effective and will allow us to bring back a sense of normalcy to our community. I encourage all of our residents to get vaccinated.”

The Ulster County pop-up site at the Ulster County Fair will be open on August 6th and 7th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., located near the first-aid booth between the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office ORACLE vehicle and dive tank. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the first-dose appointment. Appointments are available at VaccinateUlster.com and walk-ins are also welcome.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people ages 12+. For anyone under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must accompany and give consent for vaccination. Documentation is not required. Any necessary forms will be available in English and in Spanish and a Spanish interpreter will also be on site.