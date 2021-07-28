The Friends of Opus 40: Raze the fence!

Anyone who believes in preserving the integrity of a work of art is welcome to join The Friends of Opus 40 this Friday, July 30, at 3 p.m., when they peacefully protest the erection of a fence on Harvey Fite’s monumental earthwork. The fence, which the Friends claim is a gross visual intrusion that disrupts the flow of the multi-acre sculpture, was erected by the Board of Opus 40, Inc. If you come, enter the site from Fite Road, not from the new entrance. For more information, visit: www.change.org/p/opus-40-inc-save-opus-40.