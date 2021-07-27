Local animal shelter celebrates 130 years

The Ulster County SPCA is celebrating its 130th anniversary. Since 1891, it has provided shelter, medical care and adoption opportunities for the abused, neglected and homeless animals of Ulster County. A ceremony and Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting was held in honor of its 130th anniversary on July 22.

The Ulster County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) was first founded in 1891 in Kingston. An independent, private not-for-profit, the organization is unrelated to the more familiar ASPCA and does not receive funding from either the ASPCA or the Ulster County government. As such, it is entirely reliant on charitable donations and support from the Ulster County community to continue providing its life-changing services and programs.

The Ulster County SPCA offers a multitude of community services, including low-cost clinic services, humane education, a free community pet food pantry and, as the only Humane Law Enforcement agency in the county, investigates criminal abuse and neglect of animals. It also promotes and preserves the human/animal bond, working to keep pets and people together.

To learn more about the Ulster County SPCA or to make a donation, visit www.ucspca.org or call (845) 331-5377.