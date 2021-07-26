Armed robbery on Main Street in New Paltz

Town of New Paltz police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the vicinity of Main and Prospect streets in the village early Saturday morning, July 24.

Police said the suspects, who remain at large, observed the victims sitting outside of a business in the area of Main and Prospect streets around 4:20 a.m. when they approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ personal belongings. Authorities said the suspect then jumped into a waiting car and fled east on Main Street.

Police said the victims had been in a dispute with the suspects earlier that evening.

Town police continue to investigate the incident and they encourage anyone with information to call the department’s detective division at (845) 255-1357.