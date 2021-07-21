King Arthur live at Bard SummerScape

King Arthur, featuring baritone Norman Garrett and mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke in an original staging by Princess Grace award-winner Louisa Proske, will run for four performances on July 25, 28 and 30 and August 1 at Bard SummerScape. The performance will be anchored by the American Symphony Orchestra and Bard Festival Chorale under the leadership of festival founder and co-artistic director Leon Botstein.

In light of recent New York State guidance, these performances will now take place before full-capacity audiences in the Frank Gehry-designed Fisher Center on Bard’s Hudson Valley campus in Annandale-on-Hudson. The July 25 performance will also be livestreamed with an encore virtual presentation on July 28.

The box office can be reached by telephone at (845) 758-7900 on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., or by e-mail at boxoffice@bard.edu. Tickets and additional information are available 24/7 on Bard’s website at https://fishercenter.bard.edu.