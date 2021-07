An effort is underway to establish a free food/community fridge in New Paltz, behind Snug Harbor facing out towards the Rock and Snow parking lot. This project has been organized by Mariabella Rivera-Todaro and Jasper MacDonald of the local non-profit, Millions of Butterflies. The fridge will be hooked up to the electrical outlet on the red barn behind Snugs and Rock and Snow . . .

