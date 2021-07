And as of today, the cultural/business initiative known as BluePrint is, materially, just a series of Covid-safe summer events on a makeshift stage in the parking lot on the former IBM campus. But BluePrint is a vision of, and a proposal for, something much more: a kind of making good on the defaulted promise this building represents . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Username or Email Password Remember me Lost your password?

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.