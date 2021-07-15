Village of Saugerties to receive $388,000 in Covid stimulus money

The Village of Saugerties is set to receive $388,000 in Federal COVID-19 Stimulus money under the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan Act, village treasurer Paula Kerbert confirmed Friday.

Kerbert said the village will receive half of the money at the end of this month and the other half in six months. She said village officials have not yet determined which projects the funds will be spent on.

Kerbert said the funds come with stipulations that require them to be used for certain projects like infrastructure upgrades that are not already earmarked in the village budget.

Kerbert said previously that village officials were caught a bit off guard as they initially originally believed they could file a joint application with the Town of Saugerties. She said the village only recently found out it needed to file its application separately, which tit did on Tuesday.