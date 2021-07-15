Police: Saugerties man beat robbery victim with crowbar

On Wednesday, July 14, the Saugerties Police Department arrested Tyler J. Brinkhuis, 24, of Delaware Street, Glasco, following a robbery and assault reported the previous day.

Brinkhuis is alleged to have struck the victim multiple times with a crowbar and subsequently robbed the victim of personal property at a location on Emerick Road in Saugerties.

Brinkhuis was located by Saugerties Police walking in the area of Route 9W in Barclay Heights and was subsequently taken into custody after a foot pursuit. Subsequent to his arrest, police say Brinkhuis was also found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

Brinkhuis was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in Town of Saugerties Justice Court. He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail/$30,000. The victim, who was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance remains hospitalized.

Brinkhuis was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, fourth-degree grand larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.