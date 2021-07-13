Police seek help finding missing Hudson Valley woman

The New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks are searching for Bobbilyn Sturgess, 48, of Hyde Park, reported missing by her family.

Sturgess was reported as missing and last seen weeks prior, possibly June 9, 2021.

Sturgess is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the city of Poughkeepsie area.

