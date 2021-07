At a recent rally in front of Kingston City Hall, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, along with some five dozen political, union and community leaders, called on the state to deny WMCHealth permission to eliminate inpatient psychiatric and substance abuse beds from Ulster County. The rally came several weeks after the announcement of over 40 layoffs . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Username or Email Password Remember me Lost your password?

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.