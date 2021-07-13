Letter: Restore the mask mandate

Recently, we learned that at least one Ulster County resident had tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19. From all I have read, the Delta variant spreads very quickly. It is not only impacting the unvaccinated, but also the fully vaccinated. I have two children who are not yet old enough to be vaccinated. My family wears masks anytime we go to work, or the store etc. We do our part to keep our youngest safe. We do our part to keep those in the community that are immune-compromised safe. We are all fully vaccinated.
Now that we know Delta is here, Governor Cuomo should reinstate the mask mandate. Our youngest are at risk to become very sick. Our community members who are immune-compromised, even if they are fully vaccinated, can be hospitalized with the Delta variant. Our community needs a mask mandate.
Sara Bear
New Paltz
I completely agree with the writer of this letter. We are in this health crisis together. Wearing masks is the simplest way to prevent the spread of germs. My family didn’t even catch a cold last year because we wore masks. Amazing. It’s a positive thing to do and it’s the community-minded thing to do. I am dismayed at the conflict that has been set up in this country about mask-wearing being a freedom. Freedom is not a part of this equation. Face Masks for public health are a lovely and effective way of preventing transmissible, air-born germs. And BTW…they became a fun fashion statement while we helped protect each other and ourselves. Please my fellow citizens, please ponder your motives for resisting using a mask. No-one is trying to limit your freedom. We want you and ourselves to NOT CATCH COVID. That’s it.
Some people just love to keep it going….whats next? A toilet paper shortage? Eventually this is going to lead to a disaster……..
Just wear the mask and get vaccinated, stay home, nobody says you have to leave your house. Stay home, you can get everything delivered.
Again Science wins again, the vaccines protect against all variants. So get vaccinated, if you have young children and you are scared stay home. You don’t have to leave the house.