Letter: Restore the mask mandate

Recently, we learned that at least one Ulster County resident had tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19. From all I have read, the Delta variant spreads very quickly. It is not only impacting the unvaccinated, but also the fully vaccinated. I have two children who are not yet old enough to be vaccinated. My family wears masks anytime we go to work, or the store etc. We do our part to keep our youngest safe. We do our part to keep those in the community that are immune-compromised safe. We are all fully vaccinated.

Now that we know Delta is here, Governor Cuomo should reinstate the mask mandate. Our youngest are at risk to become very sick. Our community members who are immune-compromised, even if they are fully vaccinated, can be hospitalized with the Delta variant. Our community needs a mask mandate.

Sara Bear

New Paltz

