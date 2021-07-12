Police arrest Ellenville man for gas station stabbing

New York State Police and the Village of Ellenville Police Department announce the arrest of Enrique Jimenez-Rivera following the stabbing of a gas station worker in Ellenville.

On Saturday, July 10 at approximately 4:40 a.m., Ulster County 911 received a call for a male stabbed in the head at the Valero Gas Station located at 109 South Main Street in the village of Ellenville. The suspect was subsequently identified as Enrique Jimenez-Rivera, age 29 from Ellenville. He was and arrested and charged with charged with Robbery 1st, Assault 2nd, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, all felonies.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Advertisement

Jimenez-Rivera was arraigned in the Village of Ellenville Court by Honorable Judge Matthew Parker who remanded him to the Ulster County Jail pending a future court appearance. The state police and the Ellenville Police Department were assisted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.