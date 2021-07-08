Police: Ulster County man stole cow

Members from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of a 30-year-old Olive man for the misdemeanor of petit larceny.

On Tuesday, July 6 at approximately 7 p.m., deputies responded to a farm in the town of Marbletown for a report of a larceny. A subsequent investigation alleges the accused, identified in local media reports as Scott M. Brooks, stole a Jersey-Holstein calf and later sold it.

Brooks was released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Marbletown Court on a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office saw fit to remind recipients of this item that any person charged with an offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.