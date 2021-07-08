Planned Parenthood reopens Kingston location

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York announced today that it has resumed in-person, full-time sexual and reproductive health care services at its Kingston health center, located at 21 Grand Street. Appointments for in-person care are now available at 800-230-PLAN and www.ppgreaterny.org. The location had been closed since spring of last year.

According to Planned Parenthood, the location previously served more than 5,600 patient visits per year. Since March 2020, local residents have had to travel to the next closest location in Newburgh.

Planned Parenthood offers cancer screenings, birth control, emergency contraceptives, STI testing and treatment, HIV testing and prevention, pregnancy testing and options counseling, and abortion care. Patients can also turn to PPGNY for compassionate, nonjudgmental abortion care.

“We are so pleased to welcome patients back into our Kingston health center,” said Joy D. Calloway, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. “With the pace of the pandemic waning and more people receiving lifesaving COVID-19 vaccinations, we’re proud to be able to connect people to care during this time of tremendous healing.”

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York launched in January 2020, after the merger of five local Planned Parenthood affiliates. The organization said closure of small- and mid-sized locations during the pandemic was needed in order to consolidate clinical resources, staff, and PPE.