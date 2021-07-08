New Jersey man pleads guilty to fentanyl sale in Ulster County

Farrad Thompson of Patterson, NJ entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in Ulster County Court on felony drug sale and conspiracy charges before Judge Bryan Rounds.

In pleading guilty, Thompson admitted to selling drugs that he knew contained fentanyl to an Ulster County resident on July 7, 2020. Additionally, he admitted that on March 5, 2021 he conspired to sell heroin to an Ulster County resident.

According to the DA’s office, the charges stemmed from an extensive investigation into bulk trafficking of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine from Patterson, NJ to mid-level dealers in Ulster County. The investigation was conducted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the URGENT taskforce, with the assistance of the Town of Lloyd Police Department and New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the Ulster County opioid epidemic,” said District Attorney David Clegg. “This office is holding those responsible for the illegal sale and distribution of this dangerous drug accountable to fullest extent of the law.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Shanza Malik. The defendant was represented by Conflict Defender Bradford White of the Dutchess County Public Defender’s Office.