Sawyer Motors Car Show returns to Saugerties Sunday, July 11

Don’t try to find a parking space on Partition Street or Main Street in Saugerties on Sunday, July 11. Every parking space will be filled – with an antique, customized or classic car. In fact, parts of both streets will be closed for the annual car show organized by Sawyer Motors.

More than 500 cars are expected to participate. Many village shops and restaurants will be open. There is no charge for admission, as the show is on public streets.

Car owners are charged $25 for a display slot in the show, said Bob Siracusano, the owner of Sawyer Motors and organizer of the show, now in its 17th year. It would be the 18th, but last year’s show was canceled because of the coronavirus. Some exhibitors pay more than the minimum because they recognize that their fees go to good causes. “We’re hoping to give away $40,000 to $50,000 this year,” Siracusano said.

The Sawyer Motors car shows have drawn as many as 10,000 people in past years. Sponsors of the show include Sawyer Motors, Sawyer Chevrolet, Helsmoortel, Village Pizza, Saugerties Athletic Association, Park Beverage, Naccarato Insurance, Napa Auto Parts, Markertek, Rhinebeck Bank and Maynard O’Connor.

Siracusano said that the show is not being reduced or modified because of Covid-19. “We have more cars registered than in the past shows,” he said. But there is one added feature this year: free Covid vaccinations will be offered at the Nekos Pharmacy on Market Street.

Continuous music will be provided at various locations by Light’s Out Test Pilot Charlie, Daryl Magill with Sass & Brass, Soul City, Roadhouse, Cherished Memories, Michael Dell Orchestra and The Greyhounds. Siracusano said Lights Out — a Beach Boys tribute band — will be featured in a show at 2:30 p.m.

For further information, visit http://www.sawyermotorscarshow.com/