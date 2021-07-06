Saugerties celebrates Independence Day with parade and fireworks

As the restrictions on gathering brought on by the coronavirus ease, people once again gather for the traditional celebrations. Last year’s Independence Day parade in Saugerties was virtual; this year was back to tradition, with area fire departments showing off equipment and the streets lined with spectators.

Looking at the bright side, parade organizer Stan O’Dell said last year’s compromise brought the parade to areas that had not seen it. However, he was glad to see the traditional parade this year.

In addition to the fire departments and companies that participated, local organizations and businesses had floats, marchers or both.

Town and village government officials marched or rode on floats. In a change from tradition, the Grand Marshall was not an individual, but a group of volunteers who administered coronavirus vaccines, organized by Dr. Neal Smoller. Their T-shirts read: Dr. Neal’s Covidbusters Volunteer Army.

The Saugerties Fire Department is the host of the event and about a dozen fire departments participated, including all the departments within the Town of Saugerties and Woodstock, West Hurley and East Kingston.

Law enforcement was also well represented with the Saugerties Police Department, New York State Police and sheriff’s departments from Ulster and Dutchess counties.

Service organizations including Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus and Hope Rocks were represented, as were private schools, summer camps and clubs.

Perfect weather, neither too hot nor rainy, helped bring out the crowds and participating groups.

July 4 fireworks were set off at dusk at Cantine Field in Saugerties.