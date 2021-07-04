Outdoor sculpture exhibits in the area

Olana State Historic Site

The view of the Hudson River and visiting the home of famous artist Fredic Church is reason enough to go to Olana. This year, however, they have added a third reason of why Olana is a place to visit this summer. There is an outdoor art exhibit Fallen by Jean Shin. The exhibit speaks to the devastating loss of trees while one is surrounded by the beauty of nature. This exhibit is now- October 31. To get more information go to:

5720 State Route 9G, Hudson, NY 12534

518-751-0344

www.olana.org

Art Omi

Art Omi is a 120 acre outdoor sculpture garden in Green County. The art interacts with the rolling green hills and forests to create a unique experience with art created by artists from across the globe. Although Art Omi does not charge visitors it is important to remember that parking is very limited and is on a first come basis.

1405 County Route 22, Ghent, N.Y. 12075

518-392-4747

www.artomi.org

Opus 40



Opus 40 is a sprawling sculpture built and carved entirely of bluestone . It was created by artist Harvey Fite. He worked on it for nearly 40 years right up until his death. Over the summer Opus 40 will host tours, outdoor movies, yoga, nature walks, music events and more.

Sculpture Park & Museum

356 George Sickle Road, Saugerties, NY 12477

845-246-3400

www.opus40.org