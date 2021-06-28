Vaccinated Ulster resident tests positive for Delta strain of Covid-19

According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, the county was notified today that a vaccinated Ulster County resident tested positive for the Delta strain of COVID-19, which appears to be more transmissible and likely to infect already-vaccinated individuals.

“This incident is a critical reminder that while we have made great strides in fighting this virus, we are not out of the woods yet,” said Ryan. “I ask that all residents remain vigilant and proactive to blunt any further spread of the virus. We are happy to report that the positive resident has since recovered, the fact that they were vaccinated likely spared them from the worst impacts of the variant. I encourage everyone to continue to get vaccinated and we must continue to take all precautions necessary, even if you are vaccinated, to stop any further spread of COVID-19.”

As of today, there are 19 active cases in Ulster County, down from a high of 2622 on January 30 of this year. Of the 18 and over population, 72.7 percent have received at least one vaccine dose, and 62.9 percent of the total Ulster population has received at least one dose.