Local performance venues closed for pandemic receive federal aid

U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado yesterday released a list of venues and businesses within New York’s 19th Congressional District that will receive a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.

Here are some of the local recipients:

“For over a year, live venues across upstate have closed their doors and kept their stages empty,” said Delgado. “The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant is a lifeline to folks across New York’s 19th Congressional District. I was proud to push for this program and help deliver billions to protect jobs and art in communities across the United States. We must continue to support venues throughout our nation’s recovery.”

“After being shut down from live performances for more than a year, this funding will help us recover from that period, assisting us to move forward with our mission, supporting our community, its economy, and providing vital jobs in the arts,” said Brendan Burke, Shadowland Stages Producing Artistic Director. “We are excited about our return to live performances, scheduled to begin this August, and can do so on surer ground, thanks to this recuperative funding. We’re also pleased with the recognition, on a federal level, of the important role the arts play in our nation’s economy.”