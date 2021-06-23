Dem Primary: In Saugerties, Maloney leads legislature contest, Zaloga and Freeman win nods for town board

According to unofficial results from yesterday’s Democratic primary, former legislator Joe Maloney leads the race in District II by 14 votes over current town board member John Schoonmaker, 189-175. Another former legislator, Chris Allen, finished third with 89 votes.

The number of absentee ballots still to be counted wasn’t immediately available.

District 2 covers the village, Barclay Heights, and part of Glasco.

In the race for the Democratic nod for the town board, the two candidates endorsed by the Democratic committee held significant leads by the end of the night. Kayleigh Zaloga led the pack with 480 votes followed by Kevin Freeman with 438 votes.

Runners up were: Nina Schmidbaur (267 votes), Lauren Ruberg (187 votes), Timothy Scott Jr. (183 votes), and Diedre Miller (777 votes).

