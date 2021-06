The Circle Creative Collective is getting ready to launch a handmade, local Makers’ Market on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sojourner Truth Park, off Plains Road in the Village of New Paltz. Thirty-plus local craftspeople and artisans will display their wares, and some will be hosting demonstrations and workshops in which the public is welcomed to partake . . .

