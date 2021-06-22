Saugerties pedestrian ticketed for causing traffic accident

On Sunday, June 20, at 12:17 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Market Street in the village of Saugerties.

An investigation by police established that 71-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Snyder walked across Market Street into the path of a 2021 Kia, whose driver abruptly stopped to avoid striking Snyder. As a result, a second vehicle, a 2015 Nissan traveling directly behind the Kia, rear-ended the Kia.

Snyder was issued a traffic summons as a pedestrian for failing to abide by the NYS pedestrian laws regarding crossing public roadways; specifically, crossing a street at a point other than a crosswalk.