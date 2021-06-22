Gardiner motorcyclist dies in crash

Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon, June 20 in the Town of Gardiner.

According to police, a passenger car was traveling east on Route 44/55 when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection Bruynswick Road. After the impact, the passenger car struck a utility pole.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as George Airday, 75, of Gardiner. Airday was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries he sustained from the crash. The driver and passenger of the car were transported to St. Lukes Hospital.

Advertisement

At this time there appears to be no criminality involved with this accident and speed is not a factor. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the State Police and Town of Gardiner Fire Department.

Airday was a member of the Gardiner Fire Department.