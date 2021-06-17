Three candidates seek Dem nod for Saugerties seat in county legislature

All three of the candidates running for the Democratic nomination for District 2 representative on the Ulster County Legislature have run for the seat before, and two have held it. Chris Allen, Joe Maloney and John Schoonmaker are running in a primary election on June 22 for the Democratic nomination. The seat is currently held by Republican Al Bruno. District 2 covers the village, Barclay Heights, and part of Glasco . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Username or Email Password Remember me Lost your password?

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.