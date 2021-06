A former Saugerties Lacrosse coach and Art teacher was remembered with a tribute to his decades-long coaching career on May 27. Bob Slate, who passed away in November 2019, was honored during a festive celebration attended by friends, players, and family members -- an event made possible by the lifting of some COVID-related restrictions . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Username or Email Password Remember me Lost your password?

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.