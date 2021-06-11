Ulster introduces at-home vaccinations

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced yesterday that the county is rolling out an initiative to vaccinate residents in their homes. Interested residents can either complete an online form or call the Ulster County Recovery Service Center to sign up. The form, which can be found here, can be filled out by any eligible individual that would like to participate.

This is part of the county’s efforts to ensure the vaccine is as accessible as possible to all residents, especially those who are homebound or may have challenges traveling to walk-in clinics.

“While we have made major gains in our vaccination progress, we still have a ways to go and ensuring that we can vaccinate all of our residents in a safe, rapid, and equitable manner remains our top priority,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “If you are not able to come to us, we will come to you. We want to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible through offering in-home vaccinations. I encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

For more information and questions, please visit our Ulster County COVID-19 Website, or call the Recovery Service Center at 845-443-8888.