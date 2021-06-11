Police: Hudson Valley woman attempted to ingest cocaine to avoid arrest

Yesterday, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Brigid M. Fonda, 54, of Livingston, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony, Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, and Resisting Arrest, both class A misdemeanors.

According to police, at approximately 4:50 p.m., troopers stopped a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law on State Route 9 in the town of Livingston. An investigation discovered Fonda possessed approximately 7 grams of cocaine. Once discovered, police say Fonda attempted to destroy the evidence via ingestion, and actively resisted arrest.

Brigid Fonda was arraigned before the town of Livingston Court and released on her own recognizance to reappear on August 5, 2021.