Onteora School District maintains mask rules

Masks are still mandatory in Onteora schools for the time being as district officials expect more guidance in the wake of news the State Department of Health may revise requirements in schools.

The new guidance will be reviewed by district medical staff to determine if any changes will be made.

“Until we have the opportunity to make any thoughtful changes based on local health department information, masks are still required to be worn while on school property and on district transportation vehicles,” interim superintendent Marystephanie Corsones said over the weekend.

“We ask for your patience and continued support as we review the updated guidance. We need to ensure that any changes will continue to keep everyone safe.”

In the meantime, Corsones has told the board the district was able to expand the number of guests attending June 25 high school graduation ceremonies from two to four per graduate.

Because of the size of the graduating class — 104 students — and the space on the football field, the school will be able to hold an outdoor ceremony this year. Masks will be required for all participants and guests despite it being outdoors.

Last year, COVID-19 restrictions severely limited gatherings, so the students and administration came up with a caravan that passed through many towns in the district.

The elementary schools will be holding year-end celebrations on June 23.