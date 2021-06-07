Woodstock sets hearing on law to address housing crisis

The Woodstock Housing Committee is encouraging input at a June 8 public hearing on a proposed moratorium to address a lack of affordable long-term housing.

The proposed law is a nine-month pause on short-term and other transient lodging like hotels and motels while town officials figure out how to update zoning to encourage more multi-family structures and other housing that is more attainable.

It prohibits any new bed-and-breakfasts, motels, hotels, short-term rentals, “all other forms of transient lodging” and conversion of residential uses to non-residential uses.

It also prohibits demolishing a residential structure if it is not going to be replaced by another residence.

“For a period of nine months from the effective date of this Local Law, no board, officer or agency of the Town shall accept, process, consider or approve any demolition plan or application for a permit to demolish an existing residential structure where there is no demonstrated intent of the property owner to construct or reconstruct a residence on the subject property,” the draft law states.

Any permits currently approved or in the pipeline are exempt from the moratorium.

“This is an opportunity for the Woodstock community to ask questions and voice their thoughts on the current draft moratorium law that the Town Board is considering enacting,” the Housing Committee said in a statement.

“While we applaud the Town Board’s initiative of taking the first steps to supporting a moratorium, we hope to better address the bigger issues impacting our community’s housing crisis by revising the current draft moratorium that is posted on the Town of Woodstock page. Please consider taking a moment to read our submission before Tuesday’s meeting and joining us in support and/or with questions to be answered in the coming days.”

Read the Housing Committee’s comments on the draft moratorium.

The hearing is in-person June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock.