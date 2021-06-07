Kingston gun buyback event nets 47 firearms

A total of 47 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event in Kingston on Saturday as part of a program meant to reduce gun violence.

The community buyback netted an assault rifle, 15 handguns, 17 rifles and shotguns, and 14 non-working or antique guns.

The program was jointly hosted by the state Attorney General’s office and Kingston Police Department at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center.

Since 2013, Attorney General’s office has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York State and has successfully collected nearly 3,100 firearms.

In exchange for the firearms, participants were offered compensation in the form of prepaid gift cards and Apple iPads when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on-site, according to information provided by the Attorney General’s office.

“Our neighborhoods are safer when we take dangerous firearms out of our communities and ensure that they do not fall into the wrong hands,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “My office remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all New Yorkers, and we thank the Kingston Police Department for their invaluable support and partnership in this effort.”