Kingston plans in-person graduation ceremonies

For a second straight year, the Kingston High School’s annual commencement exercise will be affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But because of the success of widespread vaccinations and other measures, instead of 10 small, socially distanced ceremonies over two days as in 2020, this year there will be two (relatively) larger ceremonies at Dietz Stadium on a single day, Friday, June 25.

Last month, Superintendent Paul Padalino said the district was likely to either hold five or two ceremonies depending upon current COVID protocols; in an announcement posted to the district website last week, district officials announced that they were able to go with the latter option.

Graduating seniors with last names A-K will see their ceremony begin at 2 p.m., while those with last names L-Z will begin their ceremony at 6 p.m. Each graduating senior will receive two tickets for family to attend the event.

Other rules include a required health screening for all attendees prior to entering Dietz Stadium, with temperatures taken at the gate; marked social distancing in the bleachers for families; and masks worn for the entire ceremony. Caps, gowns, graduation tickets and lawn signs will be distributed to in-person students at school on Tuesday, June 15. Remote students will have a drive-up distribution day on Wednesday, June 16 from 2:30-6 p.m. T-shirts and masks will also be given to graduating seniors courtesy the Kingston Teachers Federation.

While their graduation ceremony will be held in-person, a few virtual events are also scheduled for the Class of 2021. Senior Awards Night will be held on Monday, June 7 and the Senior Athletic Awards Night will be held on Thursday, June 10; both will include announcements of scholarships being awarded. A virtual Baccalaureate is planned for Monday, June 11, including senior performances and messages to the Class of 2021. All three ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m. on their respective nights, and will be found on the KHS Class of 2021 web page.

For more information, visit: https://www.kingstoncityschools.org/Page/4113.