The Saugerties Farmers’ Market opened on Saturday, May 29, to a cold drizzle. While not up to its usual spring crowds, a surprising number of customers did brave the cold, damp weather to buy the fresh vegetables, fruit, baked goods, breakfast snacks and wines offered. Two new products, hemp extract and tacos, were added to the lineup . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Username or Email Password Remember me Lost your password?

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.