Letter: New Paltz traffic light is too long

I’m writing because I feel that the traffic light at the corner of Chestnut and Main Street is too long when you are driving north and traffic does not flow. I live in Gardiner, but I dance three times a week at the New Paltz School of Ballet and my brother and sister go to Duzine. Every time my mom brings us, we are stuck at this light for a VERY long time. Sometimes even four cycles and it is very frustrating.

Another reason I feel like this light is too long is because cars that want to go straight across have to either drive fast through the light when it is almost red, or go around cars that are turning, or they wait on line for a very long time and get angry.

Lastly, there are a lot of people walking and the walk or don’t walk lights stop traffic from going in all ways at the same time, and that is silly because it takes forever, the traffic doesn’t flow and everyone is mad! I believe a solution would be to put a light by Clemson Brothers Brewery. It will make that intersection safer and also slow the amount of traffic at the Chestnut intersection. That will make it easier to get across town and have less traffic.

I know you might think it will cost a bunch of money, but I feel it is worth it for all of these reasons. I am asking to please think about this and make a change for everyone’s safety and sanity.

Ella Scandariato, student

Mrs. Allis 4th grade

New Paltz

