Search for man who walked out of Poughkeepsie hospital seeks volunteers

After a week of searching for Andy Neiman, missing since May 21, his family is organizing a massive search with volunteers, drones and possibly boats this Saturday, May 29.

The search will kick off from the last place he was seen, MidHudson Regional Hospital, 241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie. There will be two shifts at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.

Anyone who wants to help is invited to participate. Organizers are asking participants to wear red so as not to confuse the drones. You can RSVP and get more details on the Facebook event page.

Neiman is described as a white male, 5’10”, 160 lbs, and unshaven. He was last seen wearing blue/green hospital scrubs and socks. According to police, he left MidHudson Regional Hospital at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, May 21.