In Woodstock, a fresh start for a classic clubhouse

There’s an exciting new culinary enterprise underway in an old structure in Woodstock: the Millstream Tavern, which opened on April 1 in the 18th-century millhouse, most recently operated as Provisions, at the Woodstock Golf Club. A major renovation, modernizing the building’s systems while preserving its historic appeal, has been completed, and the doors are now open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Username or Email Password Remember me Lost your password?

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.