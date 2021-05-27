New York creates free college raffle for vaxxed young people

New York teens who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 can enter to win free tuition, room and board at a SUNY or CUNY college online beginning today.

Every Wednesday for the next five weeks, 10 winners will be randomly selected. Residents aged 12-17 are eligible, including those who received the vaccine prior to the announcement of the raffle. The program is meant to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination rates across the state are beginning to slow and our greatest need is with young New Yorkers who make up a large percent of positive cases and have the lowest vaccination percentage in the state,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a release. “And the earlier you get vaccinated, the more chances you have to win—it’s free, there’s no appointments and you also have a chance to win a full scholarship, so if you haven’t already done so, go get vaccinated.”

The New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation will verify the vaccination status of winners.

Where to get vaccinated in Ulster County

The county maintains a regularly updated list. Several new locations have been added in recent weeks. There’s also a state-run site at the Ulster County Fairgrounds. Walk-ins are welcome at all.