Mohonk Preserve offers free six-week pass to Ulster residents

Mohonk Preserve is inviting neighbors to visit the Preserve and receive a free six-week pass during the Healthy Ulster Pass program beginning Wednesday, June 2 through Sunday, June 6.

Visitors with proof of Ulster County residency may obtain their passes at the Preserve’s Testimonial Gateway Trailhead on Route 299 in New Paltz or the Spring Farm Trailhead off Mohonk Road in High Falls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, June 2 to Sunday, June 6. One adult must sign up in person for a maximum of four passes per household. The passes will be valid until Sunday, July 11. Passes are limited and available while supplies last. To check on availability, visit www.mohonkpreserve.org/alerts.html.

Advertisement

Children 12 and under are always free with an accompanying adult passholder and do not require a separate pass. All Healthy Ulster passholders must sign their pass prior to visiting and should be prepared to present ID when accessing Mohonk Preserve. When accessing the Preserve, Healthy Ulster passholders must obtain a wristband from one of the trailheads for each visit. All visitors must adhere to Mohonk Preserve’s COVID-19 visitation guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

This marks the 11th year the Preserve has offered its Healthy Ulster Pass program. The Preserve has distributed over 38,000 free one-month passes to Ulster County residents during the organization’s annual Healthy Ulster events.

For membership information, visit www.mohonkpreserve.org/join.