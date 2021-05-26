Man missing after walking out of Poughkeepsie hospital

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Detective Division is looking for assistance in locating a missing person, Andrew Neiman, described as a white male, 5’10”, 160 lbs, and is unshaven.

Neiman was last seen wearing blue/green hospital scrubs and socks. According to police, he left MidHudson Regional Hospital (241 North Road, Poughkeepsie) at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, May 21.

The police department received information that Andrew may have been seen covering himself in a white blanket after he left the hospital.

If anyone has information or comes into contact with Andrew Neiman, police are asking them to please contact Detective Brad Cookinham at 845-485-3670, e-mail BCookinham@townofpoughkeepsie-ny.gov, or call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department main phone number 845-485-3666.

The following was posted by Neiman’s sister:

My brother, Andy Neiman, was admitted to the ER at Midhudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie at 4am on Friday morning due to a culmination of mental unwellness and psychosis after only arriving at our land the evening prior. Soon after he was admitted he regretted his decision and pleaded with me to get him, but the hospital’s psych evaluation had deemed him unfit for the community, meaning he couldn’t leave. He sat for 14 hours awaiting a transfer to psych unit, for which they had already received a room assignment. At 9pm he went missing. He escaped the ER. The police contacted me to let me know at 9:30, but the hospital never called. I am in disbelief and great fear and am grasping for ideas on how to find him. If you have friends in the Ulster County & Poughkeepsie area PLEASE tell them to keep an eye out for my brother: mid 40s male, Caucasian, maybe with glasses, unshaven, 165 lbs, 5’ 10”, blue or green scrubs top and bottom. No shoes, maybe hospital socks or slippers. He may have no shirt on. I have contacted seven different police headquarters. And had them look through video footage of pedestrian activity on the mid Hudson bridge. He does not know the area, he’s from out of town. A missing person report was made Friday night. His wish was to come back to me, in High Falls, Ulster County. If you are far from the area, I’m sorry to bring this terrible news but please; if you can summon all of the light within you to pray for his safe return I would be so grateful.

A public Facebook page has been created to aid in the search. (Link)

A fundraising page has been set up to offset the cost of a private investigator hired to assist in the search, as well as future costs.