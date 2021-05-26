Kingston seeks help administering pandemic aid

Mayor Steven T. Noble announced that a Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued for an independent consultant to assist in the creation of an Economic Recovery Plan for the City of Kingston.

The city of Kingston is expected to receive approximately $17 million as a part of the federal stimulus package, disbursed over a two-year period. The city is looking for a consultant whose expertise includes urban planning, economic and community development, and “who will include a public engagement component, to create a comprehensive and equitable Economic Recovery Plan.”

The aid can be used to respond to the public health emergency’s negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, and to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure, among other uses.

Advertisement

“Local governments and our communities have suffered during the pandemic, and so we are extremely grateful for these funds to assist in our recovery efforts,” said Noble. “We looking for a qualified consultant to help us create a plan to distribute the federal aid in the most widely beneficial, equitable and strategic way possible.”

Proposals are due on June 23. Work is expected to begin on July 1 and be completed by fall. Interested consultants should contact 845-334-3943 or bwoltman@kingston-ny.gov