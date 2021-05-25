Rock climber dies in fall at Mohonk Preserve

On Saturday, May 22 at approximately 3.30 p.m. state police from the Highland barracks responded to the Mohonk Preserve in the vicinity of Undercliff Trail for a report of a male with a head injury.

New Paltz EMS and Mohonk Preserve Rangers were on the scene when troopers arrived. EMS were attempting life-saving measures. Initial investigation revealed that Evrim Cabuk, 31 from Brooklyn, was retrieving a piece of hiking equipment when he lost his footing and fell approximately 20 feet striking his head on a rock. Fellow hikers immediately began first aid and contacted 911.

Evrim Cabuk was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel.