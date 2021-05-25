Kingston Common Council mulls land bank’s future

The Kingston Land Bank was launched in 2018 with the mission of buying vacant homes held by the city for back taxes, renovating them, and selling them to families at an affordable price and thereby returning the properties to the tax rolls. Since then, the need for affordable housing has only grown, but the land bank’s progress has been slow. It was unable to find buyers for the first three properties it planned to sell earlier this year and recent meetings of the Common Council have seen city elected officials considering reducing the number of properties it would transfer . . .

