Police: Saugerties man attacked woman and her parents

A Saugerties man attacked a woman and her parents during the course of a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to Saugerties Police.

Police received the call early Sunday morning, May 23 at 12:38 a.m. Responding officers established that a physical domestic dispute occurred between Matthew J. Connors, 38, of Pine Street, and a female victim. During the encounter, police say Connors assaulted the victim, then placed her in a chokehold obstructing her ability to breathe. The victim struggled and was able to break free, fleeing the location in her vehicle. As the victim was driving off, police say Connors jumped onto the vehicle and ripped the side mirror off the car.

Police say Connors then entered the residence and confronted the initial victim’s mother and father and physically attacked both individuals, throwing them both down a flight of stairs. Connors is alleged to have attacked the male, punching him in the face and head numerous times.

Advertisement

The victim and her parents were transported to the WMC Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston for treatment. The male victim was subsequently transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital having suffered serious physical injury.

Connors was arrested on the following charges:

Assault in the seco nd d egree (felony)

Criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation;

Criminal mischief fourth d egree

Attempted assault third d egree

Reckless endangerment in the second d egree (two counts)

Connors was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, and remanded to Ulster County Jail.